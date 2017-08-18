House Democrats want to censure President Donald Trump

By Published:
Nancy Pelosi
FILE - In this June 22, 2017, file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., speaks to reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pelosi is urging House Democrats to oppose the relatively routine intelligence authorization bill. Pelosi complains that Republicans are rushing it without a full and open debate. In a letter to Democrats Sunday night, July 23, Pelosi calls the GOP moves unacceptable when intelligence decisions are being made. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

 

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says Democrats “will use every avenue to challenge the repulsiveness of President Trump’s words and actions” following violence last weekend in Virginia and she endorsed a resolution to censure him.

Democrats have little recourse in the GOP-controlled House. Pelosi says Republicans must declare whether they stand with Trump, whom she said repeatedly “gives us further evidence of why such a censure is necessary.”

Trump has said “both sides” are to blame for the Charlottesville clashes between protesters and white supremacists. One woman protesting the pro-white groups died when a car drove into a crowd.

A group of House Democrats said this week that they will introduce the resolution to censure Trump for the “both sides” comment and for excusing the behavior of participants in the rally.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s