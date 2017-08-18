WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says Democrats “will use every avenue to challenge the repulsiveness of President Trump’s words and actions” following violence last weekend in Virginia and she endorsed a resolution to censure him.
Democrats have little recourse in the GOP-controlled House. Pelosi says Republicans must declare whether they stand with Trump, whom she said repeatedly “gives us further evidence of why such a censure is necessary.”
Trump has said “both sides” are to blame for the Charlottesville clashes between protesters and white supremacists. One woman protesting the pro-white groups died when a car drove into a crowd.
A group of House Democrats said this week that they will introduce the resolution to censure Trump for the “both sides” comment and for excusing the behavior of participants in the rally.
