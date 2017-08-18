Nashville mother accused of murdering her 11-month-old son

WKRN Published:
Ashley Crowder (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 28-year-old mother in Nashville is accused of murdering her own 11-month-old son in late July.

Metro police said Ashley Crowder was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated child neglect.

According to a press release, Crowder took her son to Centennial Medical Center on July 28 after he stopped breathing and became unresponsive.

The mother reportedly said the little boy, named Roger, had been suffering from unusual and concerning symptoms for several days, which became worse.

Metro police said an investigation by Youth Services Detective Brett Kenney found the 11-month-old suffered what was described an “abdominal catastrophe,” as well as other internal and external injuries.

Crowder was booked into the Metro jail in lieu of $200,000 bond.

