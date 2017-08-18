Oakland firefighter killed in San Jose shooting identified

OAKLAND (KRON) — The firefighter killed in a shooting in San Jose has been identified as 30-year-old Jake Walter, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

Walter was one of two off-duty Oakland firefighters shot Thursday night in San Jose’s Japantown.

The other firefighter, a 26-year-old man, is in stable condition at a hospital.

The shooting happened at around 9:37 p.m. in 300 block of East Taylor St, according to police.

The two men graduated from the same fire academy class about four months ago.

They were out with other members from their graduating class when the shooting happened.

Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Melinda Drayton says the two were confronted by a group of men when they left the event, which ended in both being shot.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes says several people are detained and are being questioned in connection with the shooting.

Police are not calling them suspects at this time.

Jake Walter, 30, identified by #OaklandFireDept as firefighter killed in San Jose @kron4news pic.twitter.com/ECLO8pc6CQ — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) August 18, 2017

