SAN JOSE (KRON) — As a rule of thumb, whenever you drive onto private property, like a parking lot for instance, most, if not all traffic laws, don’t apply.

However, in a very popular area in San Jose, which is private property, things are a wee bit different.

Stanley Roberts explains.

He’s in Santana Row.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES