Police: Shopping cart with human remains found in the Bronx

Video courtesy of CNN

NEW YORK (AP) — Human remains have been found in a shopping cart in New York City.

Police made the discovery Wednesday night in the Bronx. WCBS-TV reports police found a man’s remains inside a cardboard box in a shopping cart that was covered by a black bag.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

No further details were immediately released.

