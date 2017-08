San Jose elementary school on lockdown due to police activity

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Schallenberger Elementary School in San Jose is on lockdown Friday afternoon due to police activity in the area, according to a school official.

The elementary school, located at 1280 Koch Lane, has been on lockdown since about 1:30 p.m.

School is over at 2:30 p.m. but the students will remain inside their classrooms until the scene is cleared.

Further details were not immediately available.

