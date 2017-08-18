San Jose police arrest suspect in deadly shooting of Oakland firefighter

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police in San Jose have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting that left an Oakland firefighter dead and another injured.

27-year-old Oliver Juinio, of San Jose, was taken into custody a short time after the shooting that happened at 9:37 p.m. in 300 block of East Taylor St.

When officers responded to the shooting, they found two victims, off-duty Oakland firefighters, suffering from gunshot wounds.

30-year-old Jake Walter died at the hospital. The other victim, a 26-year-old man, is in stable condition at the hospital.

The suspect will be booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder and attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant John Barg or Detective Wayne Smith of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

