Steve Bannon is out at White House

Steve Bannon
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2017 file photo, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is seen in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The White House and its allies have stepped up attacks on a foe typically associated with fragile democracies, military coups and spy thrillers. The so-called “the deep state,” an alleged shadowy network of powerful entrenched federal and military interests, has increasingly become the focus of Republicans who blame such forces for deliberately trying to undermine the new president. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(KRON) — Top presidential adviser Steve Bannon is out of a job at the White House.

That’s according to two people familiar with the decision who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.

Bannon was a key adviser to President Donald Trump’s general election campaign and has been a forceful but contentious presence in a divided White House.

The former leader of conservative Breitbart News pushed Trump to follow through with his campaign promises. But he’s also sparred with some of Trump’s closest advisers, including son-in-law Jared Kushner.

