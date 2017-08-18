SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about political protests across professional sports.

After a year of being under fire for his political protests, athletes throughout professional sports seem to be taking after Colin Kaepernick.

Philadelphia Eagles safety, Malcolm Jenkins, continues his National Anthem demonstration from last year.

Teammate Chris Long, son of Raiders Hall-of-Famer Howie Long, showed support as Jenkins raised a fist in the air.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan weighs in on NFL protests.

“I’m not gonna tell anyone what to do or not to do,” he said. “I see stuff on TV also… I think everyone can agree there’s lots of stuff that’s pretty sad to see right now.”

Marshawn Lynch, on the other hand, was not as open with the media.

However, his witty response is definitely worth a listen.

In the NBA, Warriors star Kevin Durant is also taking a stand.

He says if the team is invited, he will refuse to meet President Trump at the White House.

