Vandal breaks windows of Alameda synagogue

ALAMEDA (KRON) — The Jewish temple on Alameda’s Bay Farm Island was vandalized this week according to Alameda Police.

A large object was thrown through the windows of Temple Israel, located at 3183 Mecartney Rd., sometime between 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon, police said.

No one went into the temple and police did not discover any graffiti.

Police say that there is no indication that this was a hate crime.

The suspect is only described as someone wearing all black clothing.

Community members are planning to come together Friday at 7 p.m. at the temple to show their support for temple members. A temple representative says all are welcome to join.

