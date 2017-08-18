LOUISIANA (CNN) — When one Louisiana woman went into emergency labor six weeks early, there were no doctors nearby.

This is when her 10-year-old son stepped up and delivered his new brother.

At 34 weeks pregnant, Ashly Moreau woke up Friday morning and went to the bathroom, not knowing she was in labor.

“Went to the restroom to pee and I sat on the toilet and my water broke and I looked down and my sons feet were hanging out,” Moreau said.

Moreau had just sent her fiancé off to work, and was home with her 11-month-old daughter, and her ten-year-old son, Jayden Fontenot.

Moreau called for Jayden, who ran to the bathroom to see his mother bleeding out, and his unborn brother’s feet.

“It didn’t look like he was breathing at all, his feet were purple,” Moreau said.

Jayden ran to his grandmother’s house.

She called the police, but after having surgery, was unable to get to Moreau.

Jayden ran back to the bathroom where his mom had laid on the floor, ready to deliver.

“When he got to the bathroom he just took a deep breath and said ‘okay mom just tell me what i need to do, and i’ll do it.’ He didn’t even look scared, he looked calm and brave, so I said I’m just going to tell you what to do and just do it. I said we got to get your brother out as fast as possible because he’s breeched and he can’t breathe right now,” Moreau said.

Jayden knew what he had to do.

“I wasn’t even thinking, I was just amazed, I didn’t know what was going on,” Jayden said.

Jayden said his biggest fear was losing his baby brother and his mom.

Jayden pulled while his mom pushed.

After a few minutes, the baby boy was born, still not breathing.

Jayden had to go into the kitchen to get a nasal aspirator to help clear the baby’s airways.

A few moments later, EMS walked through the door.

“I want him to know I’m so proud of him, he’s brave, he’s strong, he’s my hero,” Moreau said.

Doctors at the hospital said if Jayden hadn’t helped, the baby would have died from lack of oxygen and Moreau would have bled out during delivery.

“I’m just so proud of him, I don’t think he understands how big this is, he saved me and his brother’s life,” Moreau said.

Jayden’s step dad, Kelsey Richard, found out about what happened after his fiancé and son were already safely at the hospital.

“You don’t hear about stuff like this, it’s amazing how brave and everything he was, calm, collective, he saved their life, he’s a hero,” Richard said.

The baby is expected to make a full recovery, all thanks to his brother Jayden.

