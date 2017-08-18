FAIRFIELD (KRON) — A couple of Good Samaritans in Fairfield pull an elderly couple to safety just moments before a train slammed into their car.

The fire broke out after the crash Wednesday night.

The man and his wife got stuck on the train tracks when they thought it was a roadway.

Two Good Samaritans saw what happened and ran to help.

They were able to help the couple get out of their car before the train crashed into their car.

