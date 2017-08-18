SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More than a half-dozen people were removed from what appears to be an unlicensed care facility in San Francisco’s Cole Valley after allegations of elder abuse.

A resident KRON4 spoke with has lived in the facility for about three months and he says he can’t wait to get out.

He describes the home as filthy, and he says living there is an absolute nightmare.

Robert Brown says he spends most of his time outside and avoids the care facility he lives in as much as possible.

He says the facility on the 1200 block of Stanyan Street is filthy beyond imagination.

“Raw food dropped on the floor,” Brown said. “The same rag used to prepare food also being used to wipe off the floor. Then, back to food handling. Washing dishes and…general bacterial contamination. Mattresses on the floor. There is no food available for them. No medication available. They all need assistance, diaper changing. There was feces all over the floor this morning. It’s been a rather nightmarish place.”

Brown is one of a handful of residents left at the facility.

On Friday morning, San Francisco police arrived at the home, which appears to be unlicensed. Seven people were taken from the location for medical care.

And one person is being investigated for multiple counts of possible elder abuse.

“In the first two weeks I was here,” Brown said, “Six days out of those, I was sick with intestinal food poisoning. At the moment, there is no food in the refrigerator. There’s no milk. There’s a few stalks of celery. Ostensibly, food has been on-schedule for the delivery for the past four days but we’ve received nothing.”

Brown is looking for other places to live but says it’s difficult to find a decent facility he can afford.

The owner was not home and a manager would not allow KRON4 in.

San Francisco police say no arrests were made but the facility is under investigation.

