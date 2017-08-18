VIDEO: Bay Area man missing in wake of Barcelona terror attacks

BARCELONA (KRON) — A Bay Area family is looking for a man who went missing in Barcelona during this week’s terror attacks.

Jared Tucker is from Lafayette.

Tucker was there with his wife Heidi Nunes celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Video from the attack shows him lying on the ground at the scene with blood on his head.

His wife has been unable to find him at any of the area hospitals.

Now is family is turning to social media to ask for help finding him.

