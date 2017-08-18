SACRAMENTO (KRON) — A police officer in Sacramento is accused of shoving a pregnant woman to the ground.

Police just released this body camera footage from the incident back in July.

Police were chasing a violent felon, who they thought went into the woman’s home.

Police say the pregnant woman blocked them from trying to get inside.

That’s the moment she says she was tossed down on her seven-month pregnant belly in a raid of the wrong house.

“I have a baby in my stomach, I’m not just finna (sic) just fall or exaggeratedly fall,” Zityrua Abraham said. “I got a 1-year-old that lives here. We wasn’t (sic) doing nothing but minding our business that day. I knew they were going to try to justify this whole, whole thing. Right is right and wrong is wrong and that was wrong what they did all the way around.”

The woman says she is confused why there is no clear view of her hitting the ground.

She says she took the badge numbers of at least seven officers on scene.

None of the officers involved in the incident have been placed on leave.

MORE BARCELONA TERROR ATTACK COVERAGE:

>> MORE TOP STORIES