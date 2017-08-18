SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Those opposed to a rally at Crissy Field next Saturday are turning up the heat on the National Park Service to reject the permit request for the group called Patriot Prayer.

Nearly a dozen demonstrators held a sit-in Friday afternoon outside the Pacific West Regional Offices of the National Park Service in San Francisco.

“It’s terrifying to think that neo-Nazis and Republicans who support these domestic terrorists would allow such thing to come to our city,” Demonstrator Tatiana Tilley said.

Concerns over hate groups and potential violence has demonstrators calling on the park service to reject the group Patriot Prayer’s request for a permit for a so-called Freedom Day Rally on Aug. 26th at Crissy Field.

“We’re just hoping that maybe someone upstairs notices that there are people out here who are concerned and maybe we spark a little change in their mind,” demonstrator Antonio Everett said.

In the meantime, across town at Crissy field, a small group of demonstrators was back to let park goers know what’s planned.

“We want them to contact the National Park Service to get them to revoke a permit for the rally, especially now that it’s been announced that Oath Keepers, an open carry armed militia group, will be providing security for the event,” demonstrator Shannon Bolt said. “That’s the opposite of security, that’s pure incitement.”

Nancy Larned, who is with the Oath Keepers, confirms to KRON4 Patriot Prayer has asked them to provide security for the Aug. 26 event.

However, they have not made a final decision yet as to whether they will do it.

