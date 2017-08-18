VIDEO: iPhone explodes near 3-month-old baby

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) — Parents in Washington D.C. want answers after an iPhone exploded, then caught fire, just feet away from their baby.
They say it happened inside their home just a few feet away from their 3-month-old daughter.
Marks left behind on the bed show exactly where the explosion occurred.
The girl’s father suffered burns on his arm.
He says the iPhone 6 was not charging at the time.
In fact, the phone apparently hadn’t been used in a long time.
In the end, the couple is just happy their baby was not hurt.
