VIDEO: iPhone explodes near 3-month-old baby

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) — Parents in Washington D.C. want answers after an iPhone exploded, then caught fire, just feet away from their baby.

They say it happened inside their home just a few feet away from their 3-month-old daughter.

Marks left behind on the bed show exactly where the explosion occurred.

The girl’s father suffered burns on his arm.

He says the iPhone 6 was not charging at the time.

In fact, the phone apparently hadn’t been used in a long time.

In the end, the couple is just happy their baby was not hurt.

