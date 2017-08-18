CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia (KRON/CNN) — The mother of the woman killed in Charlottesville last Saturday says she does not want to speak to President Trump.

Heather Heyer died while protesting against white supremacists when a man allegedly rammed his car into a crowd and killed her.

This week, the president blamed “both sides” for the violence.

Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, said on Friday that she believes President Trump equated her daughter to the white supremacists.”

“I hadn’t really watched the news until last night,” Bro said. “And I’m not talking to the president now. I’m sorry. After what he said about my child, and it’s not that I saw somebody else’s tweets about him. I saw an actual clip of him equating the protesters like my daughter to the KKK and white supremacists.

In a Tuesday tweet, the president did describe Heyer as “truly special” but took some criticism for not ever calling her mother directly.

White House officials said they wanted President Trump to meet with Bro.

But Bro says calls from the White House press office came in the middle of the public funeral for her daughter.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES