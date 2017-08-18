VIDEO: OJ Simpson pop-up museum opens at Los Angeles Chinatown gallery

Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson was granted parole Thursday after more than eight years in prison for a Las Vegas hotel heist, successfully making his case in a nationally televised hearing that reflected America's enduring fascination with the former football star. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool)

 

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — A new O.J. Simpson pop-up museum opened Friday in Los Angeles’s Chinatown.

The museum features different parts of O.J.’s life from his famous murder trial to his days playing football.

It even has a replica white bronco that O.J. was driving while he was being chased by police.

The museum’s creator actually grew up in Brentwood when the murder trial was happening.

The pop-up runs from until Aug. 22.

