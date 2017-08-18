LOS ANGELES (KRON) — A new O.J. Simpson pop-up museum opened Friday in Los Angeles’s Chinatown.

The museum features different parts of O.J.’s life from his famous murder trial to his days playing football.

It even has a replica white bronco that O.J. was driving while he was being chased by police.

The museum’s creator actually grew up in Brentwood when the murder trial was happening.

The pop-up runs from until Aug. 22.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES