VIDEO: University of San Francisco Political Professor James Taylor on firing of White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After weeks of speculation and calls for his removal, White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is out of the Trump administration.

During his tenure, Bannon helped galvanize the alt-right movement to President Trump. He is now back with the conservative news site Breitbart News.

KRON4’s Pam Moore talks with James Taylor, a political professor at the University of San Francisco.

Watch the above video to see the full interview.

