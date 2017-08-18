SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Viewer video on Friday night shows the scene after an overhang collapsed at the Montecito Shopping Center in Santa Rosa.

According to witnesses, it fell right in a spot where teenagers are usually hanging out.

Santa Rosa police say they were called out to help deal with the crowd and call for a building inspection.

Contractors had been doing major repairs to the roof just before the collapse.

One person was hit by some debris but was not seriously hurt.

Video Credit: Marie Cardenas

