SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Viewer video on Friday night shows the scene after an overhang collapsed at the Montecito Shopping Center in Santa Rosa.
According to witnesses, it fell right in a spot where teenagers are usually hanging out.
Santa Rosa police say they were called out to help deal with the crowd and call for a building inspection.
Contractors had been doing major repairs to the roof just before the collapse.
One person was hit by some debris but was not seriously hurt.
Video Credit: Marie Cardenas
