10-year-old boy delivers baby brother, saves mother, newborn’s life

SULPHUR, La. (WFLA) – A 10-year-old Louisiana boy’s potential future in medicine is looking bright after he helped his mother deliver his baby brother at 34 weeks.

KPLC reports Jayden Fontenot rushed to his mother’s aid when she went into labor last Friday.

The baby was breached and the mother, Ashley Moreau reportedly felt his feet hanging out when she was in the bathroom. She wasn’t aware she was in labor, according to the NBC affiliate.

Jayden ran to his grandmother, who lives next door, and had her call the police, but she was unable to help deliver the baby, so Jayden went back to check on his mother, who was laying on the bathroom floor, bleeding out. The baby wasn’t breathing.

“When he got to the bathroom, he just took a deep breath and said, ‘okay mom, just tell me what I need to do,’” Moreau told KPLC. “He didn’t look scared, he looked calm and brave and I said okay I’m going to tell you what to do and we need to get your brother out as fast as possible because he’s breached and he can’t breathe.”

The quick-thinking 10-year-old pulled the baby out by his legs, but the baby still wasn’t breathing, so Jayden ran to the kitchen and got a nasal aspirator to clear the baby’s nose and the baby started breathing, according to KPLC.

When the paramedics arrived, Fontenot had already delivered his brother.

Moreau and the newborn were taken to the hospital where they recovered.

Doctors credit Jayden with saving both of their lives.

