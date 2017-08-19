Civil rights activist Dick Gregory dies at 84

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Son of Dick Gregory says the black comedian and civil rights activist has died. He was 84.
It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, DC. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love and respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. More details will be released over the next few days – Christian Gregory
