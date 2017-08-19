Fire interrupts wedding at Elliston Vinyards in Sunol

SUNOL (KRON) — A California couple’s marriage is off to one fiery start after a 2-alarm blaze broke out at their wedding reception on Friday.

Around 5:34 p.m. firefighters responded to the fire at the Elliston Vineyards Mansion/Tasting Room on the 400 block of Kilkare Rd. in Sunol, according to Alameda County Fire.

The fire was contained to the attic of a three-story building and was fully extinguished within two hours.

The building sustained serious water damage, but no one at the wedding was harmed.

Alameda County Fire wrote about the experience on Instagram:

Though a 2-alarm fire at Elliston Vineyards interrupted the start of an evening wedding reception, it didn’t dampen the spirits of this newly married couple. Tim and Carly, pictured with firefighters, relocated their wedding reception to nearby Casa Bella. Firefighters contained the fire to the attic of the mansion/tasting room, preventing extension to the adjacent outdoor area where the wedding ceremony was held. Firefighters will remain at the scene throughout the night extinguishing hot spots, and the vineyard will resume normal business operations tomorrow for regularly scheduled special events.

