Man crashes after suffering medical emergency on Hwy 4 in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON)–A driver went through a chain-link fence and crashed into a utility box in Antioch early Saturday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 12:32 a.m. on the eastbound Highway 4 off-ramp near Contra Loma Boulevard.

According to Antioch police, a small sedan was exiting the highway and continued through an intersection and over a sidewalk without stopping.

The driver kept through a chain-link fence and hit a utility box before coming to rest in an empty lot next to Kelly Moore Paints.

The driver and occupants of the car were transported to a nearby hospital and treated for serious injuries.

The driver suffered a medical emergency just before colliding with another vehicle on Highway 4.

The driver was still suffering from the emergency as he came down the off-ramp and was unable to control or stop the vehicle, police said.

Alcohol or drugs did not play a factor in this incident.

