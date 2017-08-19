Olaf the Giant Viking Returns After 130 Years

OLAF THE GIANT VIKING (OLAF) RETURNS FROM THE CARNY CIRCUITAFTER 130 YEARS

As The Story Goes:

‘Olaf’ The Giant Viking From the 1300’s, believed by some to be the King of Norway, has been found.

In 1887, a group of Norwegian settlers traveling across the country found themselves in the midst of a major storm. They took cover in a cave, where apparently unbeknownst to anyone on earth, Olaf, had laid undisturbed for approximately 650 years.

On October 5th, 1962, Olaf made the biggest appearance of his existence in the states until now, as a featured attraction of the 3rd Floor Balcony at the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, as part of the Jones Fantastic Show. Up to that point it is estimated that over 5,000,000 people have viewed Olaf.

The Settler’s noticed a foot protruding from the peat moss. They gently brushed away the moss, and were astonished to find a giant human being in nearly pristine condition. Realizing this mummified giant was a treasure, they took calculations and created a plan to safely return to recover him, and transport him to their village. Once Olaf was settled in the village, word got out about the “Viking Giant”. News spread quickly, and in a matter of time, Olaf was transported to the United States of America, where he would be would be re-born as a Circus Sideshow Attraction.

Olaf, is forever stamped in the timelines of history and is one of the most important side-show survivors in existence.

Follow Olaf on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vivalaolaf/

For inquiries on where to find Olaf, contact The Giant Octopus at neverstare@thegiantoctopus.com