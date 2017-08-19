Parents demand more action after bullying of Alameda high school student

ALAMEDA (KRON)– An East Bay family said their daughter, who attends a high school in Alameda, received anti-Semitic text messages from classmates and the school district isn’t doing enough to protect her.

Natasha Waldorf showed KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian some of the messages she received from students at Alameda High School. One text read, “Hans, get the gas, I heard you family was one of the Fuhrer’s biggest failures…”

Natasha’s family informed the school district about the messages and said they’ve seen no change since.

The family said their daughter remained in the same classes as the students they believe sent the anti-semitic messages.

Natasha’s family sent letters to the Alameda Unified School Superintendent requestion more be done to show there are visible consequences to such acts of bullying.

Superintendent Sean McPhetridgre responded to KRON4:

We denounced anti-Semitism and all other forms of bigotry and bias in letters home to families in June and this past week. We remain committed to working with all students, families, and staff to address these concerns, and we hope that all will communicate and report any such incidents of bias to our school administrators so we can work with them to ensure Alameda school are inclusive and safe.”

