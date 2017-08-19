San Mateo police searching for missing mother, baby

SAN MATEO (KRON)– San Mateo police are hoping the public can help locate a missing mother and son.

According to police, the mother, 26-year-old Kellanie Scott, and her 9-month-old son Wesley were last seen on Tuesday.

Scott was last seen picking up her son from a daycare in San Mateo and hasn’t spoken to her family since.

Police said Scott could be in the Atascadero/San Luis Obispo county area.

She is described as an African-American woman, stands 4’11” and weighs around 150 pounds.

Her son Wesley is a 9-month-old African-American boy.

She might be driving a blue Toyota Rav 4 with a license plate ending in 517.

