Santa Rosa firefighters help rescue kitten trapped in car engine

SANTA ROSA (KRON)– Firefighters in Santa Rosa helped free a kitten that was trapped in a car engine Saturday afternoon.

Crews received a non-emergency call about the feline around 3:00 p.m.

They managed to safely remove the kitten.

Kitten Rescue Hendley St at 3pm, E-1 was dispatched to a non-emergency call for a kitten stuck in an engine & was safely removed by our FFs pic.twitter.com/NHkpCXLXpB — SantaRosaFire (@SantaRosaFire) August 19, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES