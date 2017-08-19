School implies jail jumpsuits for Nevada students

NEVADA (KRON)– A high school in Nevada received backlash for its Instagram post about the dress code.

The school used a prison jumpsuit as a metaphor.

Someone at the school sent a reminder about the code in the form of an Instagram post from its official account.

The post has an image of an orange jumpsuit that read “dress code violator” on the back.

The photo also included the dress code rules and the caption read, ” Just a friendly reminder jumpsuits are ready. Hashtag dress code enforcement.”

KTNV reached out to the district and was told”

The posts were an attempt at humor to draw student’s attention to dress code violations but have since been taken down, even though the school did not receive any calls from parents about them.”

A spokesperson said a school staff member made the post without administrative approval.