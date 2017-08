Teammate remembers Oakland firefighter killed in San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON)– Friends recounted memories of an off-duty firefighter who was shot dead in San Jose on Thursday.

Jake Walter, 30, once played baseball for California State East Bay long before becoming a firefighter for the city of Oakland.

Walter’s former teammate, Stephen Gatehouse, said he was a phenomenal leader who made everyone feel welcome.

Walter had only been with the Oakland Fire Department for four months before he was shot and killed in an unprovoked attack.

Firefighters from all over the Bay Area escorted Walter’s body from San Jose to Oakland.

