Tree limb crashes through Concord family’s roof



CONCORD (KRON)– A Concord family escaped a dangerous situation after a tree limb crashed through their roof Friday night.

The Oaktree limb collapsed around 10:00 p.m. on Tilson Drive.

A neighbor, Buthina Rashid, was hosting a few friends in her home across the street when the incident happened.

Rashid said she was shaken by the loud sound and initially thought two cars collided.

According to the Concord Police Department, a family of seven live at the home.

Rashid said it was pitch black when the tree fell, so neighbors ran over to the home with flashlights to help the family get out.

Police said one man was transported to a hospital.

After the incident, a building inspector assessed the property and deemed it unhabitable. The family will have to stay elsewhere until the repairs are made.