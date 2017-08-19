VIDEO: Mom texts 911 as escaped inmate hides in her home

FLORIDA (CNN) — Imagine being in your home and coming face-to-face with an escaped convict.

That’s what happened recently to one Florida woman.

“I woke up this morning to him standing over my bed asking me to hide him,” Roxanne Vanderveer said.

She was staring up at Joshua Holmes, a convict on the run from deputies.

He had just escaped from a work detail at a local landfill the day before.

“I look out my window I see cops going up and down the street,” Vanderveer said. “I’m scared, I’m thinking of my kids. I don’t know what to do at this point.”

Vanderveer says she knows Holmes from growing up in the community, but hadn’t seen him in many years.

She urged him to turn himself in, but he refused to listen.

Deputies were just down the street, but Vanderveer was afraid for her family, and wanted to come up with a more discreet way to get the officer’s attention.

“That’s the number one thing is my kids,” she said. “That’s why instead of calling 911, I texted 911. I let them know that he was in the home. As soon as he went to the back of the house, grabbed both kids and I run out the front.”

That’s when Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies moved in and found Holmes hiding in the family’s attic.

He soon came crashing down through the ceiling, breaking a window before they captured him.

Today the mother of two is thankful no one was hurt.

“He was never harmful to anybody while he was hear he pretty much just ran around, frantic,” Vanderveer said.

Holmes already has a grand theft auto conviction.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES