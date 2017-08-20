Animals and the eclipse: Will they freak out?

By and Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Most Americans will have their eyes skyward Monday morning to experience the total solar eclipse, but researchers don’t know it’ll affect animals.

Shelly Smith, a behavior manager with San Francisco SPCA, said there’s no data to provide a definate answer.

“Aside from the science that we don’t quite have all the answers to yet, the SPCA also recommends that when it comes to your pet, it might be worth it to treat the eclipse day like a holiday…” she said.

People are traveling long distances to watch the solar eclipse, which means there are ample opportunities for animal mishaps.

“Make sure that your animals are microchipped, licensed, make sure that they’re up to date on their vaccines, and make sure that if you’re traveling with your dogs that they’re on a leash,” Smith said.

Some zoos within the path of totality are conducting research on more exotic animals.

The SPCA may collect a few anecdotes of what they see and hear from pets.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

ere

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s