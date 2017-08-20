California fire forces evacuations in Yosemite National Park



MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) – Evacuation orders remain in place for the tiny California community of Wawona as crews try to surround a stubborn, week-old fire in Yosemite National Park.

The U.S. Forest Service says Sunday that the blaze has grown slightly and charred nearly 5 square miles (13 square kilometers) of dry brush. It’s 10 percent contained.

Authorities ordered residents in and around Wawona to evacuate Saturday as flames came within 1 ½ miles and air quality reached hazardous levels.

The evacuation order includes the historic Big Trees Lodge, formerly known as the Wawona Hotel.

The Mariposa County community, which has a population of 1,000 to 2,000 at any given time, is entirely within Yosemite.

The fire has closed campgrounds and trails in the park since it began August 13.

