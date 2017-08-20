Families preparing for solar eclipse in Berkeley

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Excitement is building ahead of Monday’s solar eclipse.

The Lawrence Hall of Science in Berkeley hosted an “Eve of Totality” celebration on Sunday, which gave families a chance to study up on what to expect.

During their visit, kids learned how to look at the sun’s shadow during an eclipse and explored how precise the moon and the sun have to be lined up for one to occur.

For those who wish to be part of history and share it with a bunch of people, the Lawrence Hall of Science will open its doors at 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

ere