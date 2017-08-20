Man confesses to killing 6-year-old sister and 2 young cousins

By Published:


MARYLAND(CNN)–A 25-year-old has confessed to stabbing to death his 6-year-old sister and two young cousins while babysitting the family at their Maryland home, police said.

The three girls, all under 10, were found dead in a single bed with lacerations to their upper body, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Antonio Williams’ mother found her daughter and the other two children in the basement of her home.

Williams’ mother had asked her son to care for the children while she worked an overnight shift.

Williams has been charged with three counts of first and second-degree murder in the deaths of his sister, 6-year-old Nadira

Withers, and two second cousins, 9-year-old Ariana Decree and 6-year-old Ajayah Decree.

