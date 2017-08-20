SHOCKING PHOTO: 4-year-old duct taped to chair at daycare

Video courtesy of CNN

MISSOURI (KRON) — Parents in Missouri are demanding answers after seeing a photo of their 4-year-old daughter duct taped to a chair at daycare.

Local police were quickly informed of the incident, and are now investigating the Little Learners Daycare in Florissant.

The little girl’s mother, Elysha Brooks, says she didn’t know anything was wrong until she was contacted by authorities about the picture.

“I’m looking at a picture of my daughter duct taped to a chair, and her facial expression I can just imagine how she felt,” Brooks said.

It’s believed to have been taken while her 4-year-old was a student at the daycare.

“She sent me a picture of my daughter taped to a chair so I’m like ‘woah woah woa,’ I’m at work like that’s crazy,” Brooks said.

Brooks says the daycare never contacted her or her family to tell them that something was wrong, or that an incident occurred.

Now the family is on a mission to find out why.

“I won’t be happy until that daycare is shut down for one and this person that did this to my child, whoever it is either- it’s not an either- she needs to be in jail,” the girl’s father Christian Evans said.

He went on to say:

“Seeing your child duck taped to a chair, seeing the anxiety, seeing how scared your kid is, knowing for one that you’re not there to protect them, and knowing for two that you have people around that would stoop to that level to even hurt your child puts you in a crazy mind state.”

After what happened to her daughter, Brooks has a warning for other families. “Double check on these day cares before you go to them because I thought my daughter was safe. I thought my daughter was safe all this time.”

