Police: Man threatens women at Richmond BART after rejecting sexual advances

RICHMOND (KRON)–Police arrested a man who allegedly made sexual advances towards a group of women at Richmond BART station Saturday night.
According to BART police, the incident happened on a platform at the Richmond station around 11:48 p.m.
A group of four women was approached by a man, who made unwanted sexual advances, police said.
Once the victims refused his advances, he pulled out a knife and threatened to harm them, officers said.
Police located the man at the Embarcadero station and placed him under arrest.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- BAY AREA MAN KILLED IN BARCELONA TERROR ATTACK
- OAKLAND FIREFIGHTER KILLED IN SAN JOSE SHOOTING
- MAN WHO LOST SOME EYESIGHT FROM PAST ECLIPSE HAS A WARNING
- POLICE STANDOFF PROMPTS LOCKDOWN AT SAN JOSE SCHOOL
- VIDEO: 10-YEAR-OLD BOY DELIVERS BABY BROTHER
- TEEN WAS DRIVING 107 MPH WHEN SHE CRASHED, KILLING TWO