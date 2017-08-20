Police: Man threatens women at Richmond BART after rejecting sexual advances

RICHMOND (KRON)–Police arrested a man who allegedly made sexual advances towards a group of women at Richmond BART station Saturday night.

According to BART police, the incident happened on a platform at the Richmond station around 11:48 p.m.

A group of four women was approached by a man, who made unwanted sexual advances, police said.

Once the victims refused his advances, he pulled out a knife and threatened to harm them, officers said.

Police located the man at the Embarcadero station and placed him under arrest.

