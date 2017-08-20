Powerball jackpot jumps to $650 million after no one wins Saturday drawing

By Published:
Photo: WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –  If you’re dreaming of winning the Powerball jackpot, dream on.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were: 17, 68, 19, 43, 39 and Powerball 13.  Nobody had the right combination.

That means the jackpot is now estimated at $650 million, with a cash payout of $411.7 million. The next drawing is on Aug. 23.

Before you get your hopes up too high, your odds of winning are about one in 229 million. Odds are, you’re more likely to be killed by an asteroid (1 in 700,000), hit by lightning while drowning (1 in 183 million) or give birth to quadruplets (1 in 729,000).

According to Scott A. Norris, an assistant professor of mathematics at Southern Methodist University you can slightly increase your chances by letting the computer pick your numbers.

Powerball is played in 44 states including Tennessee and Kentucky, as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s