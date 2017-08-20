Richmond police uncover $10,000 worth of cocaine, loaded gun at residence

RICHMOND (KRON)– Richmond police ended a two-month long investigation after arresting a 31-year-old man who allegedly had $10,000 worth of cocaine, cash, and a loaded firearm at his home.

Local residents tipped officers off about suspicious activities occurring at a home in the city’s northern district, police said.

Residents suspected drugs were being sold at the residence.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and located 1/4 pound of cocaine worth $10,000, around $7,000 in cash, and a load semi-automatic gun.

A 31-year-old Richmond man was also at the home during the search and was arrested.

