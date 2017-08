San Francisco firefighters biking 383 miles to raise awareness for cancer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–San Francisco firefighters kicked off their bike ide to Los Angeles Sunday afternoon in an effort to raise funds and awareness for cancer.

Local 798 kicks off Fire Velo ride. San Francisco to LA bike ride raises funds and awareness for cancer in the fire service.@IAFFNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/oV23yJqmiv — SF Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) August 21, 2017

