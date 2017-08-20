Trump to announce ‘path forward’ for US in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (CNN)–President Donald Trump will outline the United States’ “path forward” in Afghanistan in a speech Monday night, the White House announced Sunday.
Trump’s address, scheduled for 9 p.m. ET Monday at Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia, comes as Trump and Secretary of Defense James Mattis have said a decision has been made on a new US strategy in Afghanistan.
Earlier Sunday, Mattis confirmed a decision has been made, but declined to offer details about the decision, saying Trump would choose when to make the announcement.
“He wants to be the one to announce it to the American people,” Mattis said on Sunday, later adding, “He now needs the weekend to collect his thoughts on how he’s going to explain it to the American people.”
Trump tweeted Saturday that an Afghanistan strategy was one of the issues decided upon at a meeting with top administration officials at Camp David on Friday.
Important day spent at Camp David with our very talented Generals and military leaders. Many decisions made, including on Afghanistan.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- BAY AREA MAN KILLED IN BARCELONA TERROR ATTACK
- OAKLAND FIREFIGHTER KILLED IN SAN JOSE SHOOTING
- MAN WHO LOST SOME EYESIGHT FROM PAST ECLIPSE HAS A WARNING
- POLICE STANDOFF PROMPTS LOCKDOWN AT SAN JOSE SCHOOL
- VIDEO: 10-YEAR-OLD BOY DELIVERS BABY BROTHER
- TEEN WAS DRIVING 107 MPH WHEN SHE CRASHED, KILLING TWO