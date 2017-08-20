VIDEO: 18-month-old swept away in Alabama river

Video courtesy of CNN

TALLASSEE, Ala (WIAT): Multiple agencies are conducting a search after an 18 month old boy was swept away in the Tallapoosa River on Saturday, according to Tallassee Fire Department.

Around 1:00 p.m. A group of five were swimming on the river. The group swam towards a boat dock as the current began to rise. While climbing on the dock, one of the swimmers slipped while carrying the boy which caused him to fall from the person’s arms and enter the river.

Rogers says none of the swimmers nor the boy had on a life jacket, a mistake he considered to be critical. “I really want to stress the importance of wearing a life jacket while you’re out on the water. It’s critical in avoiding these types of situations.”

Tallassee Fire, Tallassee Police, ALEA Air Rescue, Friendship Fire, and multiple other agencies are assisting in the search for the child.

