VIDEO: Police chase leads to officer-involved shooting in the East Bay

PACHECO (KRON) — The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a chase overnight in Pacheco that ended with a police shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office says the chase ensued after deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle.

They say the suspect rammed a patrol car, prompting at least one deputy to open fire on the suspect.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

Deputy discharges service weapon. No one is hit by the rounds. More details tomorrow. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) August 20, 2017

Sheriff's Office working officer involved incident in Pacheco. Deputies try to stop stolen car that rammed patrol car. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) August 20, 2017

Reports are the suspect drove the wrong way on Interstate 680, and may have hit bystanders during the chase.

The sheriff’s office will release more information later today.

