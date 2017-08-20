VIDEO: Police chase leads to officer-involved shooting in the East Bay

PACHECO (KRON) — The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a chase overnight in Pacheco that ended with a police shooting.
The Sheriff’s Office says the chase ensued after deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle.
They say the suspect rammed a patrol car, prompting at least one deputy to open fire on the suspect.
No one was hit by the gunfire.
Deputy discharges service weapon. No one is hit by the rounds. More details tomorrow.
Sheriff's Office working officer involved incident in Pacheco. Deputies try to stop stolen car that rammed patrol car.
Reports are the suspect drove the wrong way on Interstate 680, and may have hit bystanders during the chase.
The sheriff’s office will release more information later today.
