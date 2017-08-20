VIDEO: Sidewalk collapses swallowing forklift, driver

Video courtesy of CNN

MISOURI (KRON) — A man is in the hospital after a sidewalk collapsed while he was driving forklift.

This happened just outside of the Rise Up festival in Missouri.

Police say the man was on his way to pick up more supplies for the festival when “for some unknown reason” the sidewalk caved in beneath him.

In the video a woman is heard crying out to her husband.

Witnesses stopped to help however they could.

Witness Marlon Hardy says he just wanted to keep talking to the driver to make sure he didn’t lose consciousness.

Hardy says it looks like the man was thrown from the lift, but luckily it did not land on top of him.

However, the driver was complaining of back pain as he laid with his arms in the air and legs underneath him, Hardy said.

Medical crews arrived quickly and said he appeared to be “fine.”

He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

CNN contributed to this article

