3-alarm fire threatening structures in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — A 3-alarm fire is threatening structures in Vallejo on Monday night, firefighters said.
The blaze is burning at Lemon and Derr Street, firefighters said.
But at around 7 p.m., fire crews said it was nearly contained.
No other information has been made available by firefighters.
