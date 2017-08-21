Alexandra Limon

KRON4’s Washington Correspondent

Alexandra Limon joined our Washington, DC, newsroom in August, 2017. She covers our state Congressional delegation and the federal government stories that affect us here at home.

Alex began covering local news in Washington, DC, in 2014. Before DC, she worked as a news reporter all around the west, reporting in both English and Spanish, at TV stations in Reno, Fresno, Seattle, and Los Angeles. She reported for the Telemundo network from the US-Mexico border in Arizona on issues like immigration and drug trafficking.

Alex grew up in sunny southern California and graduated from California State University, Fullerton, with a degree in Communications. Alex and her husband are the proud parents of a son named Lincoln, who was born in DC. They love spending their spare time hiking, swimming, traveling, and eating food from around the world, as well as spending time with their dog Cooper and cats Sam and Midori.