Bay Area freeway halts as drivers stop to watch solar eclipse

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — A highway in the East Bay came to a complete stop while the solar eclipse was happening.
Drivers pulled over and got out of their cars to view the historic once in a lifetime event.
The California Highway Patrol in Contra Costa County posted a picture of the highway.
They said People Behaving Badly’s Stanley Roberts “would have a field day.”
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Man who lost some eyesight from past eclipse has a warning
- Bay Area residents flying all over US to watch solar eclipse
- Capturing the eclipse safely on your smartphone
- Solar Eclipse: Your questions, experts answers
- What you need to know about the total solar eclipse