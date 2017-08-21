Bay Area freeway halts as drivers stop to watch solar eclipse

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — A highway in the East Bay came to a complete stop while the solar eclipse was happening.

Drivers pulled over and got out of their cars to view the historic once in a lifetime event.

The California Highway Patrol in Contra Costa County posted a picture of the highway.

They said People Behaving Badly’s Stanley Roberts “would have a field day.”

