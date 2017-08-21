Bay Area rapper Keak Da Sneak shot in Richmond

RICHMOND (KRON) — Bay Area rapper Keak Da Sneak was shot in Richmond early Monday morning, according to Richmond Police.

39-year-old Charles Williams, who goes by the name of Keak Da Sneak, was shot at around 5:30 a.m. at a gas station located at Carlson Blvd and Imperial Ave.

He is listed in stable condition, police said.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time but they are actively working the case.

Oakland rapper Mistah F.A.B. posted on Instagram that Keak Da Sneak had undergone surgery. He has since deleted the post.

Keak Da Sneak is from Oakland. He is known for coining the term hyphy in 1994 and being featured on E-40’s “Tell Me When To Go.”

