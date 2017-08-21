Bay Area rapper Keak Da Sneak shot in Richmond

By Published: Updated:
Keak Da Sneak (YouTube)

RICHMOND (KRON) — Bay Area rapper Keak Da Sneak was shot in Richmond early Monday morning, according to Richmond Police.

39-year-old Charles Williams, who goes by the name of Keak Da Sneak, was shot at around 5:30 a.m. at a gas station located at Carlson Blvd and Imperial Ave.

He is listed in stable condition, police said.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time but they are actively working the case.

Oakland rapper Mistah F.A.B. posted on Instagram that Keak Da Sneak had undergone surgery. He has since deleted the post.

Keak Da Sneak is from Oakland. He is known for coining the term hyphy in 1994 and being featured on E-40’s “Tell Me When To Go.”

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s